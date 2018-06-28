Muni band performance Friday

CARLINVILLE (June 28, 2018) – Carlinville Muni Band will return to the gazebo at 7 p.m., Friday, June 29, for its annual Independence Day concert.

The band has chosen a varied program of music from the early day of this nation through the 21st century. Featured composers will be John Philip Sousa, Karl King, James Swearingen and Peter I. Tchaikovsky. Other arrangements will pay homage to the men and women who helped shape, define and defend this country. The concert will include an audience sing-a-long.

All concerts by the muni band are free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

For more information, visit facebook.com/McGmuniband.