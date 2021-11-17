Multiple theft crimes recently reported in Macoupin County

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Thieves have currently been on the loose in Macoupin County as of late.

Multiple incidents have been recently reported, either by police departments or the general public in several towns over the past couple of weeks.

Cub Scouts’ trailer stolen in Brighton

Last week, a Cub Scout troop in Brighton reported that its trailer had been stolen.

The trailer, orginally rumored to be colored white with a Godfrey troop name along the side, was supposedly taken at Miles Station Road Nov. 5.

The Brighton Boy Scouts obtained the trailer from the Godfrey Pack but had yet to switch the decals.

The trailer was full of camping gear.

A reward is currently being offered for anyone that provides information leading to a recovery.

Catalytic coverter and car battery thefts

The Virden Police Department posted an announcement on Facebook Nov. 8, indicating that North Macoupin County and surrounding areas have had multiple catalytic converter and car battery thefts being called in.

According to investigative reports, the suspects were using power tools to cut the catalytic converters from the underside of the vehicles to gain access to the battery compartments.

The cases appear to be taking place day and night.

The VPD is asking all residents to lock all car doors, park their vehicles in well-lit areas when possible and be aware of suspicious activity.

Anyone with additional information can contact the VPD at 217-965-4474 or Crime Stoppers at 800-352-0136 or www.macmontcrimestoppers.com.