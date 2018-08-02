Muffler joins ROE as director of adult, alternative education

Muffler joins ROE as director of adult, alternative

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 2, 2018) – Dirk Muffler was recently announced as the new director of adult and alternative education for Regional Office of Education 40. He replaces Mark Darr, the previous principal for the alternative education program, and will also take over control of the adult education program from Regional Superintendent Michelle Mueller.

Muffler earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University, including his principalship in 2012. He comes to ROE 40 from Lakeland College, where he spent the last 12 years in alternative and adult education, the last six of which he served as administrator for both positions. “It’s pretty similar,” he said of his roles there. “I’m just kind of switching zip codes.” He learned of the ROE 40 opening from Assistant Regional Superintendent Chad Hoesman, with whom Muffler serves on some statewide committees. “I was interested in coming over here, and he was interested in having me come over here, so I was very thankful that was able to work out.”

ROE 40 serves Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties. Currently, there are safe schools in Carlinville for Macoupin County and in White Hall for Greene County; another will be opening in Jerseyville this fall to serve Jersey County. In addition, GED classes will be resumed in Carlinville and Jerseyville, with classes added in White Hall and possibly one other to-be-determined location before the end of the year.

On average, each alternative education program location has 15-25 students at any given time, though that number frequently fluctuates throughout the year.

Muffler, who has an office in Carlinville but will split his time between each of the sites, said he is currently in need of a full-time teacher for the alternative high school in Carlinville, as well as some GED teachers, particularly in Carlinville and White Hall.

“Alternative ed gets a bad rap sometimes; it’s kind of perceived that these are the ‘bad kids’ or something like that,” said Muffler. “I don’t view them, I don’t view our programs, like that at all. I think this is just another opportunity. Carlinville, White Hall, they’re very fortunate to have these programs because they help move students who have their struggles, no doubt, and most certainly are identified as ‘at risk,’ meaning at risk of dropping out, but they’ve got an opportunity here to complete a high school diploma, and that’s good for everyone. It’s not only good for the students and their families, but it’s good for the community.”