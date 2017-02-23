Mt. Olive wrestlers win openers, Fritz places fourth at state

Mt. Olive wrestlers win openers, Fritz places fourth

The state Class 1A wrestling tournament has a local flavor as Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive placed fourth over the weekend at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Fritz and Jonny Darrah both opened the Class 1A state wrestling tournament with wins on Thursday for Mt. Olive.

Fritz, wrestling at 152 pounds, took down Wilson Ferry of Orion in 3:47 by pin. That advanced him to Friday against undefeated Trevor Burlington of LeRoy.

Friz would take a 9-2 win over Burlington, advancing to the semifinals.

Against Anna-Jonesboro’s Arieh Hart, Fritz lost a tough 5-4 decision, sending him to the semifinals of the third-place bracket against Nick Pretto of Wilmington.

Fritz would pulled out a 6-4 win over Pretto, sending him to the third place match against Mason Sauseda of Kankakee McNamara.

Sauseda took a 6-5 decision over Fritz in the third-place match.

Fritz would finish the season at 41-6 with his senior season upcoming next year.

At 160 pounds, Darrah (34-5) outlasted Eliseo Zamora of Hoopeston Area 5-1 on Thursday. He advanced to Friday’s action against Kyle Kalkbrenner of Lena-Winslow (39-8).

Darrah had a tough battle on Friday against Kalkbrenner, losing by pin at the 3:19 mark.

Darrah then lost to Mason Van Duyne of Wilmington in a 7-2 decision, ending his season at 33-7.

cutline: Maxx Fritz finished fourth in the state at 152 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament over the weekend.