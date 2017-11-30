Mt. Olive wrestlers split matches

MASCOUTAH (Nov. 30, 2017) – Mt. Olive wrestling opened the 2017 season by splitting a pair of duals at Mascoutah High School.

The Wildcats beat Triad 43-42 on an eighth tiebreaker criteria, having 12 first points to six for Triad.

Both teams had won seven matches during the evening to end the score 42-42, leading to the tiebreaker. Mt. Olive also lost to Mascoutah 54-28.

Individual results included at 106 pounds, Amber Speitel lost by fall and won by forfeit; at 113 pounds, Tiffany Tiepleman won by forfeit and lost by fall. At 120, Jacob Whited won by forfeit and lost by fall; At 126 pounds, Gavin Bertoldi won by fall and lost by fall; at 132 pounds, Tyler Jones lost both by fall; at 138, Owen Scheller lost both by fall; at 145, Evan Morris lost both by fall; at 152, Maxx Fritz won both fall; at 160, Jonny Darrah won both by fall; at 170, Paige Levi won both by forfeit; at 195, Justin Osmoe won by fall and won 9-1; at 285, John Aljets lost both by fall.

The Wildcats were at Carlyle on Tuesday night for another triangular and will be at Carlinville for a triangular on Thursday.