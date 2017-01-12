Mt. Olive wins at Bunker Hill

Mount Olive rallied from a seven-point first quarter deficit to defeat Bunker Hill 52-48 Thursday night in a Prairie State Conference boys basketball clash.

The Minutemen (8-6, 0-1 PSC) led 13-6 after a quarter. Mt. Olive outscored Bunker Hill 11-5 in the second to close within 18-17 at halftime.

A strong third quarter push by the Wildcats put them in control, 34-28 after three quarters, and they would hold on to get the win.

Dane Sellars had 17 points and Chase Williams had 13 for Bunker Hill.

Mt. Olive improved to 5-10, 1-2 in the Prairie State Conference.

Bunker Hill 66, Southwestern 59

At Piasa, one day after a home loss to Mt. Olive, the Minutemen responded with a big road win at county rival Southwestern, winning a 66-59 decision Friday evening.

Southwestern (9-7) led 26-21 at the half, but Bunker Hill (9-6) got a strong third quarter to go ahead 39-35 after three quarters. A high-scoring fourth quarter had Bunker Hill outscoring the Piasa Birds 27-24, holding on for the win.

Williams and Sellars each had 17 points for Bunker Hill, which made 20 of 26 free throws. Sean Yates added 14 and Storm Coffman 10 for Bunker Hill.

For Southwestern, Collin Baumgartner had 20 points and eight rebounds. Justin Bailey added 10 points and four assists. Dylan Green had seven points, six rebounds and six assists and Caleb Robinson added six rebounds and four assists. Ben Lowis had nine points and seven rebounds.

Riverton 63, North Mac 50

At Riverton, Anthony Frank had 18 points and Shane Yamco 17 as the Hawks held off the Panthers in a Sangamo Conference contest Friday night.

Riverton led 17-12 after a quarter and outscored North Mac in each of the fourth quarters. The Panthers fall to 6-6, 1-4 in the Sangamo.

Zayne Langeiller had a game-high 24 points for North Mac.

Pana 66, Staunton 29

At Staunton, Seth Vaughn had 20 points and Kyle Lynch 14 as Pana beat Staunton in a makeup conference game Friday night.

Staunton (3-11, 0-4) trailed 16-12 after a quarter but were outscored 21-2 in the second quarter by the Panthers.

The Bulldogs were led by Lucas Sievers with eight points and Brady Kinder scored six.

Winchester tournament

GFNW 39, Brown County 35

At the Winchester tournament opener on Saturday, the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers avenged a loss to Brown County days earlier by rallying for a first-round victory over Brown County.

Brown County led 21-11 after a quarter, but scored just four points in the middle two quarters, none in the third quarter. The Tigers took a 28-25 lead to the fourth quarter. GFNW held on for the win.

Klinton Roth had nine points to lead the Tigers. GFNW plays West Central Tuesday in a winner’s bracket quarterfinal.