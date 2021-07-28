Mt. Olive native selected in Major League Baseball draft

Mt. Olive native selected in Major League Baseball

Caden Monke taken in the 14th round by the Kansas City Royals

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A lifetime of hard work and dedication has paid off for Mt. Olive native and baseball star Caden Monke.

On July 13, a dream came true when the 6’3” left-handed pitcher was selected by the Kansas City Royals during the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

The birth of a Razorback

Monke was the third-ranked player in the state of Illinois, according to the Prep Baseball Report, while in high school at Mt. Olive. He was named to both of the Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-American and Prairie State All-Conference teams back-to-back years (2016 and 2017). Monke was also invited to play in the 2017 Perfect Game National Showcase.

Monke compiled a career-best five wins and 66 strikeouts while posting a 2.62 earned run average as a junior, which greatly increased his value as a National College Athletic Association Division I target.

As a senior, Monke was averaging over two strikeouts per inning, setting down 57 total batters in 27 frames of work. This put the finishing touches on a dominant three-year run that consisted of seven wins, 66 innings and 100 strikeouts for the 170-pound phenom.

After graduating in 2018, Monke committed to the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

For the complete story, see the July 29 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.