Mt. Olive girls steamroll South Fork

1 12 17

Mount Olive’s girls basketball team continued its high-octane offense against South Fork on the road last Wednesday, rolling to a 80-45 win at Kincaid.

The Ponies tried staying with the Wildcats in a high scoring first quarter, a 23-19 Mt. Olive lead.

Then the Wildcats took over in the second, outscoring South Fork 27-4 to lead 50-23 at halftime. It was 71-34 after three quarters.

Jill Niehaus scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats (16-2, 2-1 MSM). Brianna Henke added 13 points, while Savannah Bruhn and Zoe Murphy had nine each.

Greenfield/NW 55, South Fork 40

At Palmyra, Macy Walker scored 11 points and Kassidy Walters added 10 as the Tigers knocked off South Fork Thursday night.

It was the third win of the season for GFNW.

Vandalia 58, Staunton 24

At Staunton, the Vandals cruised to a road win over the host Bulldogs Thursday.

Vandalia led 18-7 after a quarter and 33-13 at intermission.

Ashleigh Painter scored 14 points to lead Staunton (1-14, 0-6). Painter and Mackenzie Foster both had three rebounds. Foster added four steals and Rebecca Caldieraro had two assists.

Bunker Hill 50, Fr. McGivney 31

At Glen Carbon, the Minutemaids opened a 32-13 halftime lead and held on to the 19-point lead in the second half in beating the Griffins.

Bunker Hill (6-10) was led by Mallory Schwegel with 22 points. Ashley Dey contributed nine points and Olivia Mellenthin had eight points.

Hillsboro 71, Gillespie 66

At Gillespie, the Hiltoppers outscored the Miners 33-16 in the fourth quarter to rally for a South Central Conference win.

Sammi Matoush scored 34 points for Hillsboro (15-3, 5-1 SCC), which trailed 12-7 after a quarter, 30-18 at the half and 50-38 entering the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.

Amanda Schmidt had 28 points for Gillespie (6-8, 2-2) and Paige Niemeyer added 19.

Athens 65, North Mac 43

At Virden, Madi Epperson had 22 points and Micah Tapscott added 20 as the Warriors handed North Mac a Sangamo Conference loss Thursday.

Athens outscored North Mac 45-13 in the middle two quarters to pull away.

The Panthers (5-8, 1-3 Sangamo)were led by Cailynn Martin with 12 points and Sophie Starks had nine.

Western 46, GFNW 35

At the North Greene girls tournament Saturday, Greenfield/Northwestern came up short against Barry Western.

The Wildcats took a 12-10 lead after one quarter, led 19-16 at half and 31-25 through three quarters.

Walters and Laiken Heavner both had 11 points for the Tigers. Walters added six rebounds and four assists. Lydia Dieterich had eight rebounds and Taylor Schramm had five rebounds.

Greenville 46, Staunton 28

At Greenville, the Comets improved to 5-1 in conference play b defeating Staunton Monday night.

Greenville led 14-6 after a quarter and 28-11 at the half.

Staunton was led by Abby Scanzoni with seven points and Alexis Cox added six points. Kaleigh Pirok had eight rebounds and Painter had three assists. Foster had five rebounds and two steals.

GFNW 66, N.Greene JV 26

At the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, the Tigers defeated North Greene JV 66-26 in a consolation bracket quarterfinal Monday.

Walters scored 24 points and Schramm added 10 points for the Tigers, which will play South County on Thursday.

Mt. Olive 52, Spr. Lutheran 37

At Springfield, the Wildcats improved to 17-2, 3-1 in the MSM, by defeating Springfield Lutheran.

Mt. Olive led 14-8 after a quarter and 28-14 at the break. Murphy scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats, while Henke and Courtney Kernich had nine each.

Hillsboro 59, North Mac 38

At Virden, the Hiltoppers broke free in the second half to down the host Panthers on Monday night.

Martin led North Mac (5-9) with 10 points and Bailey Stauffer had seven.

Hillsboro led 22-15 at the half but outscored the Panthers 37-23 in the second half.

Gillespie 66, Roxana 22

At Gillespie, Schmidt scored 18 points and the Miners rolled to a conference home win over Roxana Monday night.

Gillespie led 20-3 after a quarter and 38-13 at the half en route to victory. Niemeyer had 11 points for the Miners and Rylee Jarman had eight.