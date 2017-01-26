Mt. Olive girls capture elusive first county title

Mt. Olive coach Dave Kernich is a believer of defense first, and offense will come from the defensive effort.

That proved true once more Saturday night in the championship game of the Macoupin County girls tournament.

“We hang our hat on our defense,” Kernich said following the Wildcats first county championship win over Carlinville, 59-26. “What ever happens defensively, offense will take care of itself. Our defense was pretty good.”

Mt. Olive improved to 21-2 with the win. Carlinville, which never led, is now 16-9 heading to Thursday’s conference clash at Litchfield/Lincolnwood.

The Cats took a 4-0 lead early. Carlinville actually made its first three shots from the field, staying close for most of the first quarter.

Rachel Olroyd hit a three-pointer and another basket and the Cavies were within 8-7. But Jill Niehaus scored eight first quarter points, including four during a quarter-ending 8-0 run. It was 16-7 Wildcats after one.

“They hit some shots early and we struggled a little bit,” Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve said. “We missed some free throws, we missed some easy shots and it got away from us a little bit.”

Carlinville was making its third championship game appearance in the last four years, having won it all in 2014 and 2015.

Despite getting in some foul trouble with Courtney Kernich picking up three first half fouls and later Niehaus getting three quick fouls near the end of the half, the Cavaliers could not convert from the foul line, nor from the field. The team made just two of its final 18 shots in the first half.

“People think that we only have those five kids,” Kernich said. “We really don’t. We have a really solid seven that we can put in there. If you look at any of the elite teams, it’s a rarity that they have more than seven.”

Mt. Olive opened the second quarter on a 13-0 run, with bench player Savannah Bruhn sparking the run with six of her nine second quarter points – a three-point basket and a three-point play.

Carlinville got late field goals in the half from Lydia Albertine and Taylor Wills, but trailed 40-13 at the half.

Mt. Olive started the second half with eight straight to lead 48-13. The Cavaliers closed the quarter on a 9-1 run, getting a three from Sydney Bates and a hoop from Olivia Olroyd, but it was 49-22 after three quarters.

The Wildcats, with Niehaus, Breanna Henke and Zoe Murphy making the all-tournament team, closed strong to win the first county title in school history.

Niehaus had 15 and Henke 11 for Mt. Olive, which made 25 of 42 shots from the field and seven of 12 free throws with 18 turnovers.

Carlinville was 10 of 37 from the field and four of 14 at the foul line with 19 turnovers.

R.Olroyd had seven points; Bates had three points, while Grace Zachary, Emma Griffith, Wills, Hannah Lair, Albertine, Adrianne Welte, Kayla Seal and O. Olroyd scored two points each.

“We’re very proud of the progress that we’ve made,” DeNeve said. “I wouldn’t want to coach any other team.”

Also making the all-tournament team was Zachary of Carlinville, Mallory Schwegel of Bunker Hill, Mallory Novack of Southwestern and Amanda Schmidt of Gillespie.

“I really feel this is for all the girls that have tried but not able to get to this point at Mt. Olive,” Kernich said. “Thirty years of girls have been playing and there have been some really good players and it just never happened. I feel like we did it for them as well.”

Carlinville 46, Gillespie 44 ot

In order to reach the county title game, Carlinville had to fend off rival Gillespie in the third of a series of close contests this season.

Having split a pair of games, the Cavaliers trailed late but rallied behind Lair to force overtime, then won it on a reverse layup with 10 seconds left.

The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, but foul trouble plagued the Cavaliers, including Zachary who had two fouls early and sat out a chunk of the first half.

Gillespie would take a halftime lead of 19-15 and then would take a 29-24 lead to the fourth quarter.

The Cavies would get six points from Zachary in the fourth to get back in the game, as well as a Bates three-pointer.

Trailing 40-37, Lair banked in a three-pointer to tie the game with five seconds left, forcing overtime 40-40.

In overtime, Rylee Jarman had a pair of free throws and Paige Niemeyer added a basket for Gillespie.

Carlinville countered with three baskets from Lair, including a reverse layup with 10 seconds left to take the lead for good and send the Cavies to the championship session.

Lair had 12 points to lead Carlinville and Zachary added 10 points. R.Olroyd had seven points; Griffith six; Bates five; Albertine four and Sydney Cania two points. Carlinville made just six of 15 free throws in the game and were 19 of 52 from the field.

Zachary had 12 of Carlinville’s 41 rebounds. Albertine and R. Olroyd had six rebounds each. Bates, Albertine and R. Olroyd had three assists each. Bates had five steals.

Schmidt and Niemeyer had 15 points each for Gillespie, which made nine of 18 free throws. Kali Carr hit a pair of threes and finished with eight points.

“We’re still in the middle of the conference race,” DeNeve said of coming down the homestretch of the season. “There are only a few weeks left, but it could be a very exciting few weeks.”