Mt. Olive baseball stays unbeaten at 4-0

Baseball

Mt. Olive 13, Gillespie 8

At Gillespie, the Wildcats overcame a 6-1 deficit Wednesday to beat their neighbors in Gillespie.

Three runs in each of the first two inning staked the Miners to a 6-1 lead.

Mt. Olive got two runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Each team scored twice in the fifth, but Mt. Olive (2-0) had four runs in the seventh to pull away.

Andrew Jones had a pair of doubles, driving in four runs for the Wildcats, while Caden Monke went three for five and Bryce Parish was two for four with a triple and five RBIs.

Gillespie (1-2) got two hits and an RBI from Frankie Barrett.

Staunton 12, Dupo 1

At Dupo, Staunton scored eight times in the fourth inning and rolled to a win at Dupo Wednesday evening.

Alec Piper picked up the win, striking out 11 over six innings. Marcus Karl had two triples, going five for five with three RBIs. Nick Yates also had a double, single and RBI for the Bulldogs (2-0).

GFNW 7, West Central 6 (9 inn)

At Greenfield, Hayden Lansaw drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Tigers beat the Cougars in extra innings on Thursday afternoon.

GFNW is now 2-5 on the season.

Breese Central 5, Staunton 3

At Staunton, all the scoring came late as Breese Central got two in the fifth and three in the sixth to get the non-conference win Friday.

Staunton’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning, falling to 2-1 on the season.

Devin Ray struck out five over five innings but took the loss for the Bulldogs.

North Mac 6, Spr. Lutheran 5

At Virden, North Mac scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Springfield Lutheran Friday night.

Chris Rouse homered for the Panthers, which had a 4-3 lead after two innings. Lutheran tied it in the fifth and took a brief 5-4 lead in the seventh before North Mac rallied.

Jordan Black got the win for the Panthers.

Mt. Olive 11, Madison 1

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats stayed unbeaten in three tires by downing Madison Friday night.

The Wildcats had four runs in the first and four runs in the fifth inning.

Mitchell Bumgardner doubled twice, scored twice and had four RBIs for Mt. Olive. Max Schwab had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Monke scored three runs. Jones picked up the win, striking out eight over five innings, allowing no hits and one unearned run.

Bunker Hill 7, Metro East 4

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen came from behind to post a 7-4 conference win over Metro East Lutheran on Friday.

MELHS led 4-1 after an inning and a half, but the Minutemen got a run in the second, two in the third and two more in the fifth inning to pull out the win.

Stormmy Coffman had two hits, as did Braden Morris and Sean Yates. Morris had two runs scored, and a double.

Coffman also doubled, while Yates and Dane Sellars had triples. Chase Williams homered for Bunker Hill.

Coffman pitched four innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs, striking out four. Austin Yates pitched three innings, walking two and striking out four while throwing hitless ball.

Collinsville 1, Southwestern 0

At Brighton, the Birds fell to 0-5 in the early going, as the Kahoks scored a run in the third and made it hold up.

Eddie Bolin had the Piasa Birds only two hits of the game.

Collin Baumgartner struck out 14 in pitching a complete-game five-hitter but took the tough-luck loss.

Gillespie 2, Beardstown 0

At Riverton, the Miners pitching allowed just one hit in winning two games on Saturday.

Against Beardstown, Rylee Bernot pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11 for the Miners and walking just one.

The offense was led by Gavin Brown with an RBI-single.

Gillespie 7, Riverton 3

Also at Riverton, the Miners outhit the Hawks 9-1 and won a contest behind a strong last three innings.

Gillespie scored twice in the fifth and three in the seventh to pull away.

Tate Wargo allowed just one hit in four innings to get the win, striking out six. Wargo also doubled, singled twice and scored three times for Gillespie.

Ryan Griffith drove in two runs, while Trevor Fredericks had two hits.

Softball

Gillespie 11, Mt. Olive 5

At Gillespie, the Miners improved to 3-1 by beating the 1-3 Wildcats in a county clash Wednesday afternoon.

Gillespie led 5-2 after two innings and 7-4 through five innings. A four-run sixth gave Gillespie some more cushion.

Addison Bryant had three hits, while Sydney Henrichs had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs. Rylee Jarman singled twice, tripled and had two RBIs. Ally Clay had two hits.

Henrichs struck out eight in getting the win.

Rachael Kernich took the loss, striking out seven. The Wildcats got two hits from Madison Bollman, including a double. Courtney Kernich had a double and two RBIs, and Brianna Henke had two hits. Rachael Kernich homered for Mt. Olive.

Dupo 15, Staunton 7

At Dupo, the visiting Bulldogs fell behind early and could not recover as the defending state-bound Dupo rolled to victory.

Dupo led 7-1 after two innings. Staunton got within 7-5 in the fourth inning, but seven unanswered by Dupo over the next two innings put the game away.

Grace Nichols took the loss for Staunton (1-2) striking out seven in the contest.

Dupo would hit five home runs in the game, while Staunton had a triple and two doubles.

Nichols finished two for three, and Natalie Gusewelle went two for four with a double and two RBIs. Marcy McCalla also had a single, double and two RBIs and Savannah Welch had two hits.

Greenfield/NW 11, WCCO 1

At Greenfield, the Tigers defeated West Central Co-Op Thursday as the teams were able to get a game in despite bad weather earlier in the day.

The Tigers scored three in the first and never looked back in an 11-1 win over the Cougars.

The Tigers hit five doubles, and Haley Vetter had three hits and one of the doubles with two runs scored. Megan Jones doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs, and Taylor Schramm had a hit and three RBIs. Katelyn Heavner added two hits, a double and three runs with an RBI. Peyton Arnett also had two hits with a double.

In the circle, Arnett got the win, allowing three hits and one earned run, striking out five and walking four over six innings.

North Mac 9, Lanphier 2

At Springfield, the Panthers scored five times in the fourth and went on to beat Lanphier for the second time in a week.

Hannah Tomasko struck out 13 and pitched a six-hitter.

Macy Wellhausen homered and had three hits, driving in two. Gabby Mauzy doubled, singled and Micaela Moyer singled and doubled for North Mac.

Marquette 2, Staunton 0

At Staunton, the Bulldogs lost a 2-0 decision Friday at home to the Marquette Explorers.

Marquette scored two unearned runs in the sixth inning against Nichols, who lost despite pitching a four-hitter with three strikeouts.

Cayli Shinstock had a two-run single for Marquette.

Natalie Gusewelle had a triple and Ashleigh Painter a single for Staunton.

Soccer

Litchfield 5, North Mac 1

At Girard, Litchfield jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and defeated the Panthers Wednesday afternoon.

Bailey Stauffer scored an unassisted goal in the second half for North Mac (1-1).

North Mac 2, Jersey 1

At Girard, North Mac scored in each half and handed the Jersey Panthers a non-conference loss Friday.

Stauffer scored both goals for North Mac (2-1), one unassisted, the other assisted by Mikayla Blankenship.

Alli Bohannon scored on a penalty kick in the second half for Jersey, which was outshot 11-7 by the North Mac Panthers.

Staunton 3, Auburn 0

At the Staunton/Litchfield tournament opener, Staunton shutout Auburn 3-0, improving to 3-3 on the season.

LeaAnn Johnson scored twice and AnnaMarie Shearlock also scored for Staunton.

Litchfield beat Hillsboro 4-0 in the other Monday tournament game.