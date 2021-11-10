Mt. Carmel thumps CHS football in the playoffs again

Mt. Carmel thumps CHS football in the playoffs
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
For the second time in as many postseasons, Mt. Carmel proved to be way too much for the Carlinville High School football team to handle during a lopsided Illinois High School Association Class 3A contest in ‘The Snake Pit.’
The 35-7 loss that bounced the Cavaliers out in 2019 was a rough ride. The Nov. 6 rematch ended up being historically worse.
The Golden Aces scored seven touchdowns en route to a 54-7 second round drubbing, which was the largest blowout loss that any CHS team had ever endured in the playoffs.
To add insult to injury, Mt. Carmel’s 54 points were the most surrendered by CHS since a 59-14 conference loss to Greenville back in 2011.
“They deserve a ton of credit,” CHS head coach Chad Easterday said of Mt. Carmel. “They were big up front, very physical and they played faster than us. They are a great team.”
Carlinville’s lone scoring play came early in the second quarter when Ayden Tiburzi connected with Carson Wiser on a 92-yard touchdown pass just seconds after the defense had forced a key fumble that was recovered by Ethen Siglock deep in CHS territory.
“We felt like the momentum was shifting right there,” Easterday said. “But, at the end of the day, we shot ourselves in the foot way too many times by not being able to get in the end zone consistently.”
Wiser, who was part of the first ever CHS rusher-receiver-quarterback trio consisting of players that each surpassed 1,000 offensive yards for a single season, made six catches for 111 yards. Wiser, who had never played football up until joining the team in 2020, is the Cavaliers’ new single-season record holder in receptions with 88 for 1,172 yards and 16 touchdowns.
