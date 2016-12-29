Mourning celebrities is about more than the person

12-29-16

By Misty Fritz

I remember the first time a celebrity’s death rocked me to my core: Princess Diana in 1997. I was only 12 years old at the time, and I was devastated, because I’d had a great admiration for her. For years after she died, I read as many biographies about her as I could, and in high school I wrote an essay about various conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Needless to say, her death stuck with me; to this day, no other celebrity’s death has hit me quite so hard.

Celebrity deaths are a peculiar thing: we don’t really know these people, so it seems odd to grieve for them, but we do anyway. I don’t remember where I read it — Twitter, probably — but after George Michael’s death was announced this weekend, someone said that when a celebrity dies, it’s not the person we mourn so much as the impact they and their work had on us.

Some of this year’s celebrity deaths hit me harder than others — Alan Rickman was probably the biggest one for me, given my love of all things Harry Potter. I’m not a Star Wars fan, but given the number of my friends who are, I’m saddened that Carrie Fisher’s heart attack ultimately proved fatal. Her death is a devastating one for my circle of friends, though not for me personally. (I initially wrote this commentary Tuesday morning, just an hour or two before her death was announced. In the first version, I had expressed gratitude that her heart attack hadn’t been fatal. I should have known 2016 would strike again; little did I realize it already had.)

I’m not typically one to get very attached to celebrities other than a select few, but there have been some whose deaths impacted me quite a bit. For example, it’s no secret that Glee was my favorite television show of the last decade, so it should come as no surprise that the overdose death of one of the show’s stars, Cory Monteith, in 2013 was hard for me to take. The show lasted two more seasons after his death, but it was never the same without him.

There have been others whose deaths took me by surprise with how sad I was about them, considering I wasn’t a huge fan: Heath Ledger in 2008, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002 and Aaliyah in 2001, to name few. I think part of the grief in those cases was simply grief over the loss of potential; what is the world missing that we would have had if they were still alive?

In a way, it seems fitting that 2016 be bookended by the deaths of David Bowie and George Michael, with Prince in between — all musical icons from MTV’s heyday who showed the world that there are many ways to be a man. Hopefully there have been some future icons born this year to balance it out.

For now, there are some celebrities I would like to put in a death-proof room: Dame Maggie Smith. Betty White. Billy Joel. Elton John.

I hope that 2017 is less deadly in general, not just for celebrities. Specifically, I would like to put a moratorium on people around my own age dying. In 2016, I typed obituaries for four people I went to high school with, including two from my graduating class. I would really like not to repeat that next year. So, to all of you reading this: stay safe next year, please.