Mother Road Antiques celebrates 5-year anniversary

Prizes and sales all month long to celebrate

Mother Road Antiques, located on the square, has been serving the Carlinville community for five years this month. To celebrate and show appreciation for their customers, they are serving free refreshments in the store every Friday and Saturday, and they are giving away two $100 gift certificates and various runner-up prizes. There are also many markdowns and sales throughout the store.

Mother Road Antique mall was started by Virginia Brown, who has been in the antique business for over 50 years. The store is currently managed by her son, Perry Brown. Along with Brown’s own merchandise, the store hosts around 15 other local vendors, including a new and popular product introduced this year called Dixie Bell Paint, which is a paint that can be used for furniture. Dixie Bell Paint is made by Susan Walter of Carlinville.

“We are just so happy to be apart of the Carlinville business community,” said P. Brown. “We also sponsor Carlinville Market Days, which is the first Saturday of the month. We really have enjoyed doing that, and it’s great how much support the community gives local businesses on those days.”

P. Brown would like to extend his gratitude to the Carlinville community for all of the support over the past five years.

“We want to thank everyone in Carlinville and the surrounding area for their support. We hope to remain apart of the community for many more years to come!”

Mother Road Antiques is located at 106 N. Side Square in Carlinville. They can be found on Facebook and reached at 217-854-8029.