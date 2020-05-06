Morris Elliott

Morris Elliott, 90, of Kemper, passed away at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 20, 1930 to the late Monroe and Eula Elliott.

Morris married Doris Elliott March 4, 1951. She survives.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. Morris was a lifelong farmer on his multigenerational farm. He was a true gentleman and enjoyed a full and fruitful life on the farm. He was a lifelong member of the Kemper Baptist Church, an avid hunter, especially pheasants, and loved all things pheasant when his hunting days were over.

Morris is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter Diana (Randy) Martin of Springfield; sons David (Debra) Elliott of Medora, Mark Elliott of Jerseyville, Andrew Elliott of Wyoming, and Robert (Brittanee Buchanan) of Medora; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews who will deeply miss him.

Burial in Kemper Cemetery and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St Judes or National Kidney Foundation.

