Monsters and critters thrive for sweets and treats on Merchant’s Night

Monsters and critters thrive for sweets and treats

From left, Tripp Ford, Jessica Ford, Ellen Edwards and B.J. Gansz are visited by Pennywise at the beginning of the Merchant Night Oct. 24 on the Carlinville Square. Enquirer Democrat photos by Jackson Wilson.

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Halloween madness was taking place Thursday, Oct. 24 on the Carlinville Square.

Business associates were simply planning on handing out sweets to kids in honor of Merchant’s Night, but there was a lot more going on than just trick-or-treating.

A young boy was nearly abducted by an alien from Area 51. Freddy Krueger was giving directions to people in the shadow of the gazebo. It was made known that zombies play softball. A skeleton security guard was on duty by the Fenton Family Chiropractic office. There was even a live sandwich with legs on the doorstep of the Subway restaurant.

It didn’t take long for the shivers to pass through people’s bodies. Pennywise paid a visit 10 minutes into the event.

“I’m definitely not a fan of clowns,” said Country Financial’s Jessica Ford. “I wasn’t looking forward to that but I thought Barry Hart as the Headless Horseman really stood out.”

Before too long, another kid came through – holding his head in his hand. It was one of many creepy but clever ideas that caught many eyes.

“I could tell that it was a homemade outfit, which I thought was very creative,” said Country Financial’s Whittney Davis. “That alone adds more fun to the experience. It was great to see all of the kids walking around in so many wonderful costumes.”

“I’ve always loved this kind of ‘small town’ tradition,” praised Laura Convery of Brave Hazel Boutique. “Seeing so many people spread the love and all the businesses around the Square being so supportive really warms your heart. Furthermore, we are a newer business so we are always excited to see and welcome multiple people here.”

Larger groups were a big hit as well.

B.J. and Ashley Vinyard’s children dressed up as Toy Story army men, a ballet dancer, a pet lover and Charlie Brown.

The Sullivan’s Drug Store staff/family decided to go with the Beetlejuice theme.

“They were definitely one of our favorites,” Main Street Florist’s Sarah LoBue said of the Sullivans.

The Square was also visited by dogs, cats, dragons, ladybugs, princesses, witches, ghosts, goblins and much more.