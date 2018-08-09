Mobile Dental Health Unit to visit Litchfield

LITCHFIELD (Aug. 9, 2018) – The Lewis and Clark Community College Mobile Dental Health Unit will be at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 21, to provide comprehensive exams and preventative services for adults age 18 and older.

The visit fee is $28 and includes all exams, x-rays and preventative services (cleaning, sealants and fluoride). Patients will not be refused service due to inability to pay. Follow-up treatment visits will be required.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (618) 468-4414.