Mobile dental health unit in Litchfield Aug. 27

The Lewis and Clark Community College Mobile Dental Health Unit will be at HSHS St. Francis Hospital Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This mobile health unit is staffed with professional dental providers to provide high quality, comprehensive exams and preventative services for adults 18 years and older. The visit fee is $28 and includes all exams, X-rays and preventative services (cleaning, sealants and fluoride).

Patients will not be refused service due to inability to pay. Follow-up treatment visits will be required.  For an appointment or more information, call: (618) 468-4414.

This community event is sponsored by HSHS St. Francis Hospital.

