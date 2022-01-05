MJM giving back to the community

MJM Electric’s adopted program called Operation Round Up (ORU) has proven to truly be a gift that keeps on giving. The ORU Board of Trustees met on Nov. 2, 2021, to discuss the applications that were submitted requesting funds. The three awarded organizations were named as Catholic Charities of Carlinville, Carlinville Christmas on the Square, and the Carlinville Band Boosters.

Catholic Charities is based out of Carlinville. The organization had asked for funds to support the Mobile Food Pantry. Catholic Charities’ Mobile Food Pantry is a food pantry on wheels, which visits villages such as Royal Lakes, Hettick, and Irving once a month. This provides easy access for food to families and individuals in Macoupin and Montgomery County. The Mobile Food Pantry spends approximately $1,000 on food for each visit to the multiple communities, which provides nearly two weeks supply of food. Due to the Mobile Food Pantry serving 739 individuals/families, the Board of Trustees awarded Catholic Charities with $2,500 to go towards the support of purchasing food.

Christmas on the Square has been an event in Carlinville’s community for many years and has easily become a beloved tradition. Covid had affected the organization’s efforts to raise money last year. ORU was able to step in where fundraising had not yet met the needs. The Board of Trustees voted to grant $2,000 to Carlinville Christmas on the Square to go towards a petting zoo and trolley rental.

You know what they say, music heals the soul. Be expecting to hear some jazzy tunes coming from the Carlinville Band. They were looking to help fund the band with sousaphones. The Carlinville Band Boosters showed that the instruments currently being used are in poor condition and are nearly falling to pieces. Due to the high prices of the sousaphones, the Board of Trustees awarded the Carlinville Band Boosters with $2,500.

The ORU was able to fund the community with $7,000 If you know a 501(C)(3), non-for-profit organization, encourage the organization to place an application for funds. The organization does not have to be an MJM Member – just located in MJM’s service territory. If you have any questions, call MJM Electric’s office at 217-707-6156 or refer to MJM’s website at mjmec.coop/operation-round for an application and more information.