MJM Electric Corporation holds ribbon cutting at new facility

MJM Electric Corporation holds ribbon cutting at new

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The first day of business at the new MJM Electric Corporation, located on the western outskirts of Carlinville, was July 22, 2020. However, the ribbon cutting had to be delayed due to it originally being scheduled during the COVID-19 outbreak. On the same day in 2021, the ceremony finally took place.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who was with us every step of the way in this journey,” retiring MJM President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Cutler said. “It was not an easy feat but we survived it.”

Following the ceremony, Cutler and a few other MJM workers gave tours to their guests, including State Senator Steve McClure and Representative Avery Bourne.

“We thank them for attending,” Cutler said of McClure and Bourne. “We know they are champions of the Illinois electric cooperatives and we are appreciative.”

The idea of moving into a new building was brainstormed by the MJM Board of Directors a couple of years ago. Cutler and Joe Heyen visited many cooperatives that had either remodeled or built new structures to get a better idea of what would and would not work. Upon completion of that process, a plan came about to construct a new facility. The original well-used building, located across town on the North Broad and East Streets, had been in operation for 65 years prior to the transition.

“I appreciate all of the support and continued support from the MJM members in making this happen,” Cutler said.

The task of finding new property was assisted by former Carlinville mayor Deanna Demuzio and Steve Parr. Cutler used last week’s ribbon cutting as a tribute to both of them.

“They were unable to see the finished product because they both became ill and passed away last year,” Cutler said of Demuzio and Parr. “They got to see the outside but they unfortunately weren’t able to see all of the many things that we are doing in here.”

Cutler said that the business’ original plan was to move into a new building stationed that it already had lined up in Piasa, but that changed because of the work Demuzio put in.

“When Deanna found out that we were looking to move, she wanted to keep us in Carlinville,” Cutler said. “She diligently worked to help us get this property.”

For the complete story, see the July 29 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.