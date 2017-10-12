Minutemaids muster past Mohawks

MORRISONVILLE (Oct. 12, 2017) – Bunker Hill improved to 14-9 by defeating Morrisonville 25-19, 25-15 Thursday night.

Allysa Austill had six kills, while Mallory Schwegel added four and Ashley Dey three.

Dey and Grace Kiffmeyer each had a pair of aces, and Brooke Morell added two solo blocks. Dey finished with eight digs and Kiffmeyer 10 assists.

GFNW def. Triopia

At Greenfield, the Tigers rolled past the Trojans in a conference tilt, 25-7, 25-10.

Kassidy Walters had six kills, while Hailey Driscoll added five more. Walters finished with six ace serves and Brooke Gibbs had three aces.

Driscoll had six blocks, four solo and seven digs. Carly Gregory added 10 assists.

EAWR def. Mt. Olive

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats lost a three-game affair to the Oilers Thursday, 19-25, 25-7, 19-25. They are 3-17 on the season.

Savannah Bruhn had nine digs, eight points, two aces for Mt. Olive; Lily Gretak had 13 points, seven digs and two aces. Kaleigh Ziglar had eight points, two aces; and Rachael Kernich had three blocks with Miranda Matta adding two blocks.

Southwestern def. Gillespie

At Gillespie, Mayci Wilderman had five digs and Bri Roloff 13 assists as Southwestern defeated Gillespie 25-14, 25-15.

Karlee Paslay had eight kills for Southwestern. Gillespie was led by Mackenzie Kasarda with 11 digs. Lexie Bussman had three kills and Sydney Bires had three assists.