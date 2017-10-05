Minutemaids make most of Mohawk Invite

MORRISONVILLE (Oct. 5, 2017) – The Bunker Hill Minutemaids won three matches on Wednesday and another Saturday morning to advance to the finals of the 10-team Morrisonville Mohawk Invitational.

Bunker Hill defeated Roxana in a grueling three-game affair, 25-23, 14-25, 15-11.

Brooke Morell had nine kills and Mallory Schwegel added seven kills for the Minutemaids. Daphne Devall contributed six ace serves. Ashley Dey had 11 digs and Grace Kiffmeyer had 22 assists.

Bunker Hill beat county rival Mt. Olive 25-22, 25-21.

Schwegel had 11 kills and a pair of aces. Dey added three ace serves; Morell had six digs and Kiffmeyer had 20 assists.

Against Mulberry Grove, the Minutemaids were winners by a 25-14, 25-9 county.

Allysa Austill had eight kills and Schwegel added three ace serves. Kiffmeyer had 15 assists.

On Saturday, Bunker Hill wrapped up pool play at 4-0 by downing Greenview 25-4, 25-10.

The Minutemaids met Hillsboro for the tournament title. After losing game one 25-14, the Minutemaids won the next two, 25-19, 15-12 to win the tournament.

Bunker Hill takes aim at the county title next weekend.

Mt. Olive went 1-2 in pool play on Wednesday at Morrisonville’s tournament. After a loss to Bunker Hill, the Wildcats lost a tough first game battle with Roxana 29-27 and 25-14 in the second.

Against Mulberry Grove, the Wildcats rolled to a 25-14, 25-19 win, improving to 2-14.

Mt. Olive faced Greenview on Saturday to complete pool play, winning in three 22-25, 25-21, 15-8. They met Lincolnwood for fifth place in the tournament, with the Lancers prevailing 25-22, 25-11.

The Wildcats lost to Nokomis in regular season play Thursday, 25-23, 25-10.

Rachael Kernich had five points, four kills and three blocks, while Lily Gretak had four kills and three blocks. Kaleigh Ziglar added nine assists, and Savannah Bruhn added five digs.

County tournament

The county tournament hosted by Southwestern will be at Carlinville this Saturday.

The Cavaliers got the top seed, followed by Staunton, Bunker Hill, North Mac, Gillespie, Southwestern and Mt. Olive.

The Wildcats are defending tournament champions. Games start at 8 a.m. with pool play. Carlinville, North Mac and Gillespie are in one pool, while Staunton, Bunker Hill, Southwestern and Mt. Olive are in the other pool.

The championship match is set for around 2 p.m. CDT.