Minnie E. Eskew, 93

HILLSBORO (Feb. 22, 2018) – Minnie Elizabeth (Freytag) Eskew, 93, of Hillsboro passed away at 3:20 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Montgomery Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Taylor Springs.

She was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Plainview to Fritz and Augusta (Runge) Freytag. She married Richard Gene Eskew on April 25, 1944, in Carlinville; he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2009.

Mrs. Eskew was a homemaker. She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Montgomery County Senior Citizens Center and attended Free Methodist Church in Hillsboro. She loved to travel with her friends, especially her best friend, Mable Murray, go to dinner, visit with family and play cards once a week with her card group.

Surviving are her children Karen (Roland) Gunn of Waverly; Susan (Robert) Schwandner of Staunton; Richard (Melissa) Eskew of Hillsboro; and Terry (Connie) Eskew of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Chad Whitten (fiancée Jennifer Russ); Erica Emmett; Rhett (Devyn) Eskew; Claire (Thomas) Reynolds; Morgan Gunn; Sarah (Daniel) Fales; and Derek (Megan) Eskew; six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob and Kailynn Fales; Jonathan and Ila Rose Emmett; and Charley Ann Marie Eskew; brother-in-law William Leonatti of Carlinville; sisters-in-law Eileen Eskew of Girard and Dorothy Kates of Carlinville and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 9-11 a.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Mark Noyes of Hillsboro officiating. Burial was at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memories may be made to Operation Smiles, Montgomery County Senior Citizens Center or Meals on Wheels.

Visit basspattondeanfh.com to leave condolences.