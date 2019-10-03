Miners top Hillsboro
By: JACKSON WILSON
Coal Country Times Reporter
The Gillespie Miners will be heading into their homecoming game as a winning football team.
Frankie Barrett threw for three touchdowns and the Miners used a 20-point fourth quarter outburst to top the winless Hiltoppers of Hillsboro, 34-6, on enemy ground last Friday.
Gillespie is 3-2 overall and two wins away from a postseason berth.
Both defenses came out of the gates strong and kept the game scoreless throughout the first quarter.
Barrett and the Miners’ offense eventually found a groove in the second.
The senior quarterback dumped an eight-yard touchdown pass to John Berry, who proceeded to kick the extra point through the uprights for a 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Barrett struck again and found Jake Carter for a 20-yard end zone score. Berry repeated his successful extra point kick and Gillespie took a 14-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
Billy Gill provided Gillespie with some offensive production on the ground and extended the Miners’ lead on a 20-yard touchdown rush in the early stages of the fourth.
Collin Johnson intercepted Jace Tuetken and returned the football 35 yards on a pick-six to make it 28-0.
Barrett put the finishing touches on the win with his longest point-producing pass of the night – a 36-yard strike to Berry.
Tuetken found Joey Lipe on a 45-yard touchdown throw and broke up the shutout for Hillsboro. The Miners denied the two-point conversion.
Gillespie will host Carlinville (2-3) Friday night at Don “Duke” Dobrino Field. Game time is 7 p.m.