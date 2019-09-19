Miners stumble against Pana, fall to 1-2

John Berry scored a second quarter touchdown on a three-yard rush and Anthony Kravanya caught a two-point conversion pass. This was the lone bright spot for the Gillespie Miners’ football team last Friday against Pana. The Panthers remained undefeated and dropped the Miners to 1-2 with a 40-8 victory.

The biggest issue throughout the evening was Gillespie’s inability to take care of the football. Pana’s defense recovered three fumbles, managed a pair of interceptions and penetrated through the Miners’ offensive line for three sacks.

Jonah Lauff completed eight of 12 passing attempts while throwing for two touchdowns and 191 yards for the Panthers. Lane Perry added 41 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own on the ground. Jacob Klein led Pana in receiving yards (75) and scored a touchdown as well.

On Sept. 20, Gillespie High School will be honoring Coach Don “Duke” Dobrino and 100 years of Gillespie football. Festivities start at halftime with a field dedication ceremony.

All former players and coaches in attendance will be invited to the field to be recognized by the decade in which they played.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. followed by the Week 4 kickoff against Southwestern (2-1) at 7 p.m.