Miners score 49 unanswered points in Week 2 win at Litchfield

Miners score 49 unanswered points in Week 2
By JACKSON WILSON
Coal Country Times Reporter
The Gillespie football Miners fell behind 6-0 less than two minutes into the Week 2 road opener at Litchfield, but rallied for 49 unanswered points to take home their first win of the season.
Litchfield manufactured 200 yards of offense in the first half, but a resilient Gillespie defense flipped the script and held the Panthers to a second half total of -39.
Charlie Rayphole opened the scoring for the Panthers by catching a short pass from Clayton Walsh and taking the ball 70 yards to the house. Litchfield failed on a two-point conversion.
John Berry rushed for back-to-back touchdowns inside the Litchfield five and Gillespie took a 13-6 advantage into the second. Berry’s second score was made possible thanks to a forced fumble.
Gillespie failed to score on its next two possessions, but Anthony Kravanya would later end the minor drought on a seven-yard pursuit.
The Miners took a 21-6 lead into the half.
Tanner Whitfield busted the game wide open and powered his way to a 60-yard kickoff return out of the locker room. Gillespie was again successful on the two-point attempt and had a 29-6 advantage 12 seconds into the third.
Thomas Johnson rounded out the quarter with a six-yard touchdown run, extending the Miners’ lead to 35-6.
With 10:43 remaining in the game, Frankie Barrett connected with Dillon Lewis for a 50-yard score.
Lewis added a 49-yard touchdown sprint as the final touch.
Gillespie will travel to Pana Friday. The Miners’ next home game is Sept. 20 against Southwestern. Both contests kick off at 7 p.m.