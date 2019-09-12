Miners finish seventh at Carlinville Kickoff Classic, fall short against Pana

Miners finish seventh at Carlinville Kickoff Classic, fall

Gillespie Goalie Cameron Crowe reaches to grab the ball and record a save during the Kickoff Classic. Defender Nolan Hayes is in the background. Photo by Denise Simpson.

The Gillespie boys’ soccer team left the Carlinville Kickoff Classic on a high note with a 2-1 win over Athens in the seventh place contest Sept. 5.

Spencer Hoehl and Trey Davee contributed goals and the Miners outlasted Athens 2-1 in the seventh place game.

Earlier in the tournament, Gillespie previously defeated Staunton 3-1 and tied 2-2 with Lincolnwood during an Aug. 31 doubleheader before falling to East-Alton Wood River 2-1 on Sept. 3.

Prior to the contest against the Warriors, the Miners dropped a 9-2 decision by eventual champion Jerseyville on the final day of pool play.

Jeremiah Yakana found the back of the net twice during Monday’s conference opener against Pana, but the Panthers walked away victorious 3-2.

The Miners’ next home game will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.

Gillespie is 3-4-2 overall.