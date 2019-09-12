Miners end historic losing streak, begin volleyball season at 4-6

Miners end historic losing streak, begin volleyball season

By JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

The Gillespie Miners’ volleyball team went the entire 2018 season without a win, with 20 of their 28 losses coming in straight sets.

On Aug. 26, a new and improved GHS squad took to the hardwood and defeated Bunker Hill (25-21, 25-20) after battling to three sets in an opening loss against Valmeyer (19-25, 25-23, 10-15) at the Roxana Invitational. The victory was Gillespie’s first since October 2017.

The Miners dropped their next three contests but remained competitive. After falling to Roxana (12-25, 9-25), Gillespie managed to force rubber sets against Greenfield-Northwestern (18-25, 25-23, 18-25) and Father McGivney Catholic (10-25, 25-22, 10-25).

The Miners marched into September with three wins over a five-game stretch, edging Brussels (25-19, 25-23), Nokomis (25-10, 21-25, 25-12) and Carrollton (21-25, 25-17, 25-21). Bunker Hill (17-25, 15-25) and Father McGivney Catholic (23-25, 25-18 walked away victorious in a series of rematches.

Gillespie is 4-6 overall.

The Miners will return to the road for a South Central conference dual against Litchfield Thursday, Sept. 19. Matches begin at 5 p.m.