Miners begin holiday tourney Dec. 26

It may be time for Christmas break for the students, but there is plenty of basketball on the way in the near future.

Both the Gillespie High School girls and boys basketball teams will be in action at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-29.

Girls schedule

The Gillespie girls’ team will face Bunker Hill Thursday, Dec. 26, at noon, then take on South County Friday, Dec. 27, at 4:30 p.m.

The Miners face Greenfield/Northwestern Saturday, Dec. 28, at noon.

All three of the girls games will take place in the CHS Gym.

In last year’s tournament, the girls went 3-1 and finished third. The Miners defeated Greenfield (55-45), Nokomis (54-27) and finished with a 55-32 win in the event’s third place game.

Boys schedule

Gillespie High’s boys team starts this year’s event by taking on the Oilers of East Alton-Wood River Thursday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m. in the CHS Gym.

Gillespie’s boys team battles Bunker Hill Friday, Dec. 27, at 1:30. Saturday, Dec. 28, Gillespie takes on Staunton at 7:30 p.m.

In 2018, the Miners were 1-3, placing eighth after falling 55-53 to Carlinville in the seventh place contest. Gillespie began with a 60-52 victory over Bunker Hill before dropping contests to Hillsboro and East Alton-Wood River.