Milton E. (Gene) Hunt

Milton E. (Gene) Hunt, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Carlinville, died Sept. 24, 2019 in Mesa. He was born March 25, 1932 in Carlinville, the son of Charles Chester and Ruby Cairns Hunt.

He married Rita Bednar in 1952. They later divorced. In 1954, he married ALice Hartlety of Normal.

Hunt was a graduate of Carlinville High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was employed by the GM & O Railroad, which is now the Union Pacific Railroad, for more than 37 years. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed restoring antique lighting fixtures, loved dancing, traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, a son, Brad Hunt, his daughter-in-law Sachiko Hunt and granddaughter Parker Hill of Alton.

His stepchildren include Dan and Deborah Hartley of Shelton, Wash., David Hartley and Linda Gordon of Raymond, Matt and Deena Hartley of Anacortez, Wash. and Patti Hatley of Mesa, Ariz. He ia also survived by his stepbrothers and their spouses, Charles and Pat Hunt of Bethalto; and Wayne and Mona Monta Hunt of East Alton. Gene had several nieces and nephews, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mayfield in Carlinville.