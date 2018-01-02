Millard E. Lawrence, 87

BUNKER HILL (Jan. 2, 2018) – Millard Eugene Lawrence, 87, of Bunker Hill passed away at 4:28 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Bethalto to Millard and Angeline (Lawrence) Lawrence. He married Verna (Orban) Lawrence on March 3, 1952, in Wood River; they were married for 65 years and she survives.

Mr. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, worked at the Alton Post Office for 20 years and farmed for 47 years. He was a member of AARP and East Alton Church of Christ.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Stan (Donna) Lawrence and Susan (Dave) Stumpf, both of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Laura (David) Scroggins, Adam Lawrence, Natalee Wieseman and Shannon (fiance Jake Lively) Stumpf, all of Bunker Hill; great-grandchildren, Drake Scroggins, Julianna Scroggins, Bethany Scroggins, Kenlee Wieseman and Trent Wieseman; brother, Vernon (Jeanette) Lawrence of Bunker Hill; and sister-in-law, Sharon Lawrence of Bunker Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Lawrence; and brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Eileen Lawrence.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, with Forrest McMurray officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Macoupin County Military Support Group.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.