Military supports group holds annual vets’ caravan

Veteran Jim Launer and Palmyra resident Kailey Fagg honor Modesto- area veterans during the Macoupin County Military Support Group’s Veterans Caravan held in northern Macoupin County Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Macoupin Military Support Group held its annual Veterans Caravan in the northern part of the county on Saturday. Veterans local to each community were recognized and placed a flag at each veterans memorial.

The caravan was made up of Military Support Group volunteers, veterans and military supporters. The Illinois Patriot Guard had several motorcycle riders and performed a 21-gun salute and the rendition of “Taps” at each stop.

Scottville residents got their first look at the village’s new memorial during the caravan event. It was constructed by the Jacksonville Monument Co. and erected Friday, Oct. 4.

Village President Glenna “Amy” VanBebber says she is very happy with how it turned out. The memorial is made up of three large pieces of grey granite. The center stone has the insignia of each military branch and the words “In Honor of Those That Have Served This Great Nation.”

Flanking each side are two stones with the names of all the veterans from the Scottville area since the Black Hawk War of 1832. “This was made possible by everyone who has ever come to a Labor Day Picnic or supported the village,” says VanBebber.

VanBebber said there will be a ceremony to officially install the memorial at a later date.

This event, designed to honor area veterans, was appreciated by veterans such as Jim Launer, an Army Veteran and Palmyra American Legion Post 1034 member from Modesto.

“We need to pause and remember those who gave everything for us,” he shared after the Caravan left Saturday. “I remember when the Korean veteran, Richard Loveless, listed on the front of this memorial, was brought home.”

At the time, Launer was a young boy, but in these small towns where everybody knows each other and it was a significant event in the town’s history.

Veterans honored in each community were: Shipman, Bob Mills and Michael Jarmey; Chesterfield, Don Brown and Jim Maxfield; Hettick, Bob Ribble and his wife Mary Ellen; Palmyra, Justin Releford and daughter, McKinley; Scottville, William Releford and daughter, Summer Grisby; Modesto, Jim Launer and Kailey Fagg; Virden, Diane Rogers with daughter Addalynne; Girard, William Rhodes and granddaughter Lillian; and Carlinville, Don Sanson with his wife, Donna.

The support group started in 2006 and meets the second Tuesday of each month at #40 Carlinville Plaza to prepare care packages for Macoupin County servicemen.