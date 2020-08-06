Mildred Stetters

Mildred Stetters, 96, of Gillespie died at Heritage Health of Gillespie Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5:45 a.m.

She was born Feb. 24, 1924 in Gillespie to Tony Falke and Elizabeth (Reis) Falke. She married Edward Stetters. She was a seamstress for Marshall Fields.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat (Gary) Matevey of Gillespie and daughter-in-law, Yvonne Campbell of Miami, Fla.; granddaughter, Carlene (Richard) Diaz of Miami, Fla; grandchildren, Natalie (Victor) Bared of San Antonio, Texas and Jolene (Ashley) Bosch of Miami, Fla.; as well as six great-grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, John Campbell; brothers, Harold Falke and Wilber Falke; and sisters, Virginia Bishop and Elizabeth Sexton.

No public services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Grow Gillespie.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.