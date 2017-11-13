Mildred P. Mayes, 102

PALMYRA (Nov. 13, 2017) – Mildred Pauline Mayes, 102, of Palmyra passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 9, 2017, at her residence in Palmyra.

Mildred was born on the family farm, west and north of Palmyra, on Sept. 14, 1915, the middle daughter of Eugene Monroe and Nellie Bernice (Rands) Pinkerton. She attended Bethel Country School and Palmyra Community High School. Mildred married Albert Leroy Mayes on July 26, 1932, on the family farm; he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2000. They were married for 68 years.

In her earlier years, she worked as a waitress at the local Bramley and Tipton restaurants. She was employed at the Macoupin County Nursing Home, State of Illinois Dietary Department and Developmental Health Department in Jacksonville. Mildred was a member of the Palmyra Christian Church for 59 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member of Women’s Fellowship. She enjoyed gardening and quilting, loved nature and the outdoors and was very knowledgeable about native plants and trees. Mildred fed the cattle and chickens on her farm well into her late 90s.

Mildred is survived by three daughters, Janette Sorrells of Portland, Ore., Helen (Dean) Stayton of Carlinville and Sarah (Larry) Hagaman of Springfield; daughter-in-law, Geri Mayes of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Kenneth Leroy and Henry Carl Mayes; two grandsons, Brent Stayton and Jason Ford; son-in-law, Harold Sorrells; and two sisters, Ruth Irene Howell and Lillias Mae Fletcher.

Graveside services were held Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. There was no visitation. The service was led by Don and David Denney.

Memorials are suggested to the Northwestern Ambulance or the Palmyra Christian Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.