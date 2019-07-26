Mildred “Mickey” DeMartini,

Mildred “Mickey” DeMartini, 91, of Gillespie died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Wednesday, July 24.

She was born December 3, 1927, in Winchester, Tenn. to Felix Holder and Carrie (Branch) Holder. She married Dominic DeMartini. He preceded her in death on September 5, 1993.

She was a retired beautician. She is survived by her niece, Carolyn (Bobby) Beasley of Gallatin, Tenn. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, sister, Seveilla Woodard and niece, Sharon Greene.

Visitation was held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Funeral services were Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld with Rev. Larry Moreau officiating.

Burial was in the Benld Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, was in charge of the arrangements.