Mildred M. Moody, 99

 BENLD (Feb. 26, 2018) – Mildred Marie Moody, 99, of Benld, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

She was born Jan. 1, 1919, in Benld to Matt Bellovich and Rose (Katich) Bellovich. She married John Moody. He preceded her in death on April 29, 1980.

Mrs. Moody was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Church in Benld.

Surviving are her grandchildren, James John Moody (spouse of DeLand, Fla.); Steven Andrew Moody (Melissa) of Overland Park, KS.; Kyle Norman Moody of Buffalo Grove, IL.; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Andrew Moody and Nicholas John Moody.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Ronald John Moody; and three brothers.

Funeral Mass was held Saturday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Church with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial was at Benld Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Benld Cemetery.

Kravanya Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

