Mildred M. Caldieraro

Mildred “Millie” (Maskey) Caldieraro, 98, of Staunton, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Carlinville. She was born on October 15, 1920 in Livingston to the late John and Mildred “Milka” (Perokovich) Maskey. She married the late John “Beppy” Caldieraro on November 10, 1946 in Springfield, and was married for 21 years until his death.

After graduating high school, Mildred entered the work force and never stopped. Her jobs included private secretary at the Madison County Courthouse, the railroad, Hefer’s Grocery Store in Staunton, and she retired from Bill’s IGA in Staunton. Mildred loved school and every job she had and never complained about work. She was a faithful member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton.

Mildred was a loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and friend to many people. She loved attending her grandchildren school and sporting events until her health wouldn’t allow it anymore. Anyone who knew her knew not to call her at 8:30 in the morning because she was doing WSMI’S “Spellbound”. She read two newspapers every morning, loved word search puzzles, and played board and card games when grandchildren had overnight stays with her.

She is survived by two sons Tom (Phyllis) and Bob (Kay) of Staunton and daughter Lisa (Eric) Pingolt of Carlinville; six grandchildren Steven, Tyler, Eric Joseph Pingolt, Heather and Matt Caldieraro, and Lesly Caldieraro; two step-grandchildren Kacy Heim and Dustin Graves.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband John “Beppy”, her parents; three brothers John, Tom, and Joe; four sisters Kate Bryant, Mary Fox, Barbara Stevens, and Norma Maskey.

Visitation was Thursday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, March 22 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton with Rev. George Radosevich officiating.

Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery inStaunton.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton a place very near and dear to her heart.

Anyone wishing to order flowers or send online condolence, may do so at www.williamsonfh.com.