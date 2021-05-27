Mike P. Mendenhall

Mike P. Mendenhall, 70, of Benld, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Chesterfield, MO on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 p.m.

He was born Dec. 13, 1950, in St. Louis, MO to Paul Mendenhall and Lorraine (Swidde) Mendenhall.

He married Gina Calcari on Nov. 1, 1997 in Litchfield.

He was a Truck Driver for Consolidated Freightways.

Mike was a member of Teamsters Local 600, retired secretary and treasurer of Local 600 Teamsters, and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Mendenhall of Benld; son, Michael J. (Jennifer) Mendenhall of Lake St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren, Samantha Mendenhall, Joseph Mendenhall, Amanda Mendenhall; three brother-in-laws, Bill (Linda) Calcari, John (Paula) Calcari, Christopher Calcari; sister-in-law, Teresa (Danny) Sample.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James and a sister, Beulah.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Net Church in Staunton, with Derrick Taylor officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital or donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.