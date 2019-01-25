Mike Eller

Mike Eller, 56, of Carlinville passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the home of his sister, Robin Neely, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 19, 1962, in Carlinville to William and Margie (Bodoh) Eller. He married Paula Sackman on Oct. 23, 1991, at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville; she survives.

Mr. Eller attended Carlinville schools and worked as a laborer in the steel business. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his wife and granddaughter Amina.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his sisters, Robin Neely, Constance Burcham and Carole (Bob) Gooding, all of Carlinville; children, Shawn Graves and Ashley Eller, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Christian, Bayliana, Na’Kaiya, Amina, Kahlia, Gavin, Taylor, Griffin, Maddux and Logan, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Terry Eller, Leroy Eller, Billy Eller and John Eller; and sister, Loretta Eller.

Cremation rites have been accorded; no services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to the family.

