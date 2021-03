Michelle’s Pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 testing

In an effort to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19, Michelle’s Pharmacy, is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing at their Bunker Hill and Gillespie locations.

Individuals will remain in their vehicle the entire time the test is being administered and will know their results in 15 minutes.

To schedule an appointment or for more information visit our website at michellespharmacy.com.