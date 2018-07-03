Michelle A. Shudrowitz, 63

SPRINGFIELD (July 3, 2018) – Michelle A. “Mick” Shudrowitz, 63, of Springfield passed away at 12:50 a.m., Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage.

She was born May 13, 1955, in Carlinville to Paul and Janet (Kekeisen) Beasley. She married Jack Shudrowitz on May 15, 1982, at Church of the Little Flower; he survives.

Mrs. Shudrowitz was a resident of Springfield for most of her life. She earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 42 years at Memorial Medical Center and Springfield Clinic. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, was devoted to her children, loved her animals and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a daughter, Megan Shudrowitz of St. Louis, Mo.; a son, Jeff Shudrowitz of Springfield; three siblings, Laurie (Robert “Roo”) Savitt of St. Louis, Nancy (Troy) Pettit of Carlinville and Greg (Annette) Beasley of Alton; two brothers-in-law, Les Shudrowitz and Gary (Linda) Shudrowitz, both of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Jill Harris of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, July 2, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 3, at Christ the King Parish, with Rev. Joe Ring officiating. Burial was at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the family for medical expenses.

