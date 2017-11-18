Micheal Dawson, 60

ELKHART (Nov. 18, 2017) – Michael Dawson, 60, of Elkhart passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 3, 1957, in Carlinville, a son of Conrad Joseph and Betty (Baggs) Dawson. He married Michelle Danley on Sept. 13, 2003, in Elkhart; she survives.

Mr. Dawson was the owner and operator of The Taste of Illi restaurant in Illiopolis. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Jason Dawson, Melissa (Josh) Brown, Tosha (Travis) Brannum and Jessica (Shun) Hicks; brothers, Phillip Dawson, Steve (Linda) Dawson, Jim (Pam) Dawson and John (Janelle) Dawson; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anne; and his pet, Jack Dawson.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Memorials may be made to the Elkhart Fire Department.