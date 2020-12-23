Michael L. Allen

Michael Lesley Allen, 54, of Litchfield, died at his residence on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:54 am.

He was born September 26, 1966, in Litchfield, to Robert L. Allen & Valerie (Lockwood) Cordes.

He married Jennifer (Pitman) Allen. He was an iron worker. Michael was a member of the Local 392 Iron Workers Union.

He is survived by his mother, Valerie (Rick) Cordes of Farmersville, spouse, Jennifer Allen of Litchfield, children, Joshua (Lauren) Allen of White Hall, Joseph Allen of Litchfield, Lilian Allen of Litchfield, grandchildren, Emma Allen, Robert Allen, siblings, Robert Allen of Gillespie, David (Sellie) Allen of Carlinville.

Michael was preceded in death by his father.

Public graveside services were on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.