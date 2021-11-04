Michael Joseph Bushman

Michael Joseph Bushman, 67, of Bunker Hill, passed away at his residence on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:08 p.m.

He was born March 27, 1954, in Tampa Bay, FL to Wallace Bushman and Blanche Christina (Saake) Bushman.

He married Brenda Anne (Palmer) Bushman on June 19, 1982 in St. Louis, MO.

He was a staff chemist in the pharmaceutical industry. Michael was also a handyman.

Michael enjoyed bowling and sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Bushman of Bunker Hill; children, Joe Bushman of St. Peters, MO, Stephanie Bushman of Bunker Hill, Kristina (fiancé, Gary Claxton) Bushman of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Jonny Langford, Katie Bushman, McKayla Bushman, Gregory Bushman, Anthony Bushman, Arianna Bushman, Sophia Bushman, Drake Bushman, Maddie Bushman, great-grandchildren, Brock Bushman, Easton Smugala; siblings, Greg (Mary) Bushman of Lake St. Louis, MO, Debbie (fiancé, Joseph Kinder) Bushman of Florissant, MO and Mike Bushman of Florissant, MO.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.