Michael John Conkling

Michael John Conkling, 68, of Mt. Olive, IL passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:33 a.m. at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

Mike was born on Jan. 13, 1954 in Litchfield, IL at St. Francis Hospital, the youngest son of Niles T. and Herminia Conkling.

Mike was a graduate of Mt. Olive High School, Class of 1972.

After graduation Mike joined the US Navy. He served in the United States Navy 1972-1974. Mike’s first duty station was in Adak, Alaska for one year. He served as a Quartermaster on board the USS Ogden – LPD-5 in San Diego, CA transporting U.S. Marines to Vietnam in 1974. He served in the US Naval Reserve for four years. He was a member of VFW Post 5790

Mike worked various jobs after coming back to Mt. Olive upon his return from the Navy. He managed the gas station off of Staunton Rd for John Henschen for a number of years, before becoming a mail transporter for Young Transporting and then working at the Walshville elevator for Dave and Mary Eilert.

Mike was an avid sportsman who enjoyed all kinds of hunting. He enjoyed his household animal kingdom of cats, dogs, tropical birds and watching or attending his beloved baseball St. Louis Cardinal games and watching his football Arizona Cardinals.

Mike is survived by two older brothers, Niles D. (Mary) Conkling, nephews Dean A. (Michelle) Conkling and Doug (Amy) Conkling, James (Carol) Conkling, nephews Benjamin (Katie) Conkling and Timothy Conkling; seven great nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Niles T. and Herminia Conkling and a niece, Dawn Conkling.

Family graveside services and a gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.