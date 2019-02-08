Michael J. Slapak

Michael J. Slapak, 76, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Autumn Leaves Facility of Fort Mill, S.C.

He was born in White City, a son of the late William James and Ann (Tenikat) Slapak. He married Frances (Kravanya) Slapak 53 years ago; she survives.

Mr. Slapak was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of the Vietnam era and was retired from Celanese with 28 years of service, including assignments in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Frankfurt, Germany. He graduated from Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Mo., with a degree in electrical engineering and received his MBA from American University. He was a member of Habitat for Humanity, the Savannah Lakes Power Squadron, Good Shepherd Catholic Church Men’s Club, and Adopt-A-Highway Road Warriors and was president of multiple homeowners’ associations. He loved sports and was an avid golfer and a marathon runner, as well as a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Karen (Chaplin) Spencer and Julie Kanes, both of Rock Hill, S.C.; and four grandchildren, Michael Kanes, Joshua Kanes, Will Spencer and Hannah Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael J. Slapak Jr.; and a brother, James Slapak.

Memorial mass was held Thursday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, S.C., with Father Joseph Pearce officiating. Visitation was held immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church, P.O. Box 11982, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or Abbeville/McCormick County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 238, McCormick, SC, 29835-0238.