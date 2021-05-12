Michael Allen Ziegler

Michael Allen Ziegler, 57, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Mt. Vernon to the late William Robert and Charlene Sue (Highfill) Ziegler.

Mike married Tina West on Dec. 10, 1994, in Des Moines, IA. They have two children together, Chris and Abby. They later divorced.

On Sept. 4, 2016, Mike married Patricia Vieregge Catlett. She survives.

Mike was a member of the 1982 graduating class from Hazelwood Central High School. He then went on to further his education at Sungrove Bible College and graduated in 1984.

Mike had a strong work ethic, working through his high school and college careers in retail. In 1995, Mike took a job in the transportation industry where he worked locally and cross-country as a courier worker, first with Adcom Express and then Metro Express. This is where he met his best friend, Chuck Jordan. In 2006, Mike began working for FedEx and became a local delivery driver, where he spent the last 10 years delivering in the East Alton/Wood River area.

Mike loved anything related to quantum physics, not that anyone understood a thing he was talking about. He was well trained and versed in The Bible and could talk for hours about any related subject.

He is survived by his wife, Trish, two children, Christopher William Ziegler of Shipman, Abigayle Michelle Ziegler of Florissant, MO; step-children, Lindsey (Austin Richardson) Catlett of Lebanon, MO, Christopher (Amanda) Catlett of Gulf Breeze, FL, Cody (Emily) Catlett of Bethalto; grandchildren, Lyla Rose Davis, Daisy Mae Davis, Casher Lance Catlett; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Debbie Christopher of Shipman; father -in-law, Mike Vieregge of Shipman; nephew, Kyle (Tye) Christopher of Shipman; niece, Karley Christopher of Kansas City, KS; great niece, Reese Christopher; and his best friends, Chuck Jordan and Rick Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Ray and Pansy (Capps) Ziegler and Arthur and Goldie (Morris) Highfill.

A memorial visitation to celebrate Mike’s life, was held Monday, May 10 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will be followed in St. Denis Cemetery in Shipman.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist Mike’s family with funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.