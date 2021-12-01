Micah Lee Baker

Micah Lee Baker, 48, of Carlinville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville.

Micah was born on Feb. 27, 1973 in Jacksonville, to Joseph and Hazel (Bennett) Matich. He attended Alton Schools.

Micah worked for Heritage Oil Cleaning Company in Southern Illinois for 15 years. He then worked for Imperial Manufacturing in Alton as a sheer operator. Most recently Micah was a cook for Plaza Cafe in Carlinville.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman. Micah also had a wonderful passion for Star Wars.

Micah is survived by his parents, Hazel and Joseph Matich of Shipman; two daughters, Virginia Baker of Litchfield, and Cora (Xavier) Lewis of Fargo, ND; sister, Millicent Baker of Gillespie; brother, Kristopher Shaw of Alton, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Private burial will be held at a later date in New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.