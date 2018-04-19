Mermaid auditions set for April 30

Mermaid auditions set for April 30

CARLINVILLE (April 19, 2018) – Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College has announced that open auditions for the musical production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 1, in Woodson Hall on the Blackburn campus in Carlinville.

Auditions are open to anyone age 7 or older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a song with a duration of 60-90 seconds.

Performances will be held July 19-22 and 27-29. For more information and updates, visit the Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College page on Facebook.

