Merle J. Neely, 63

MT. CLARE (Dec. 20, 2017) – Merle Joseph Neely, 63, of Mt. Clare passed away at 2:37 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

He was born March 13, 1954, in Carlinville to Paul Joseph Neely Sr. and Helen (White) Neely Best. He married Vicki (Lafferty) Neely on June 24, 1972, in Godfrey; she survives.

Mr. Neely was a union pipefitter and a member of Union Pipefitters Association Local 157 of Terre Haute, Ind.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his siblings, Linda (Dale) Reels of Carlinville, David Neely of Riverton, Timothy (Andrea) Neely of Mt. Clare, Lisa (John) Katava of Wilsonville and Billie Jo (Greg) Centers of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Paul Joseph Neely III, Brandy Marie Neely and Billy James Joseph Neely.

Friends may call from 1-1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Graveside funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at Shipman Cemetery in Shipman.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

