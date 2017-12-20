Merle J. Neely, 63

Merle J. Neely, 63

MT. CLARE (Dec. 20, 2017) – Merle Joseph Neely, 63, of Mt. Clare passed away at 2:37 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

He was born March 13, 1954, in Carlinville to Paul Joseph Neely Sr. and Helen (White) Neely Best. He married Vicki (Lafferty) Neely on June 24, 1972, in Godfrey; she survives.

Mr. Neely was a union pipefitter and a member of Union Pipefitters Association Local 157 of Terre Haute, Ind.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his siblings, Linda (Dale) Reels of Carlinville, David Neely of Riverton, Timothy (Andrea) Neely of Mt. Clare, Lisa (John) Katava of Wilsonville and Billie Jo (Greg) Centers of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Paul Joseph Neely III, Brandy Marie Neely and Billy James Joseph Neely.

Friends may call from 1-1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Graveside funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at Shipman Cemetery in Shipman.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Share

21 12:27PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 day ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Due to a water main break, Northwestern C.U.S.D. 2 is closing at 12:15 today, Dec. 19. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Applications for the 2018-19 Macoupin County CEO program are available in the guidance office at each county high school and are due by Thursday, March 1st. ... See MoreSee Less

INSIDE MACOUPIN CEO - 12/12/18: Our recruiting tour has started! - Over the next month we will be visiting all 8 Macoupin County high schools to speak to the Junior classes about what CEO is and why ...

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Christmas is a week away, so it's time to TALK TO US!

What's the most memorable Christmas gift you've ever received? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share