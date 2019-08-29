Memorial Medical Center, SIU Medicine to Host Free Seminar on Opioid Crisis

Memorial Medical Center, SIU Medicine to Host Free

SPRINGFIELD – Memorial Medical Center and SIU Medicine will hold a free seminar on the opioid epidemic at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St.

The 90-minute event, “Opioid Epidemic: How We Got Here and Where to Go Now,” will be in the M.G. Nelson Family Auditorium on the first floor.

The seminar will trace phases of opioid epidemics in the United States and around the world with a focus on the current epidemic, highlight the role the medical community plays in the current epidemic and discuss future directions for combating opioid abuse.

The guest speaker is Dr. Kari Wolf, associate professor and chair of the department of psychiatry at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. A half-hour question-and-answer session will be held after her presentation.

Free parking is available in the parking garage south of the MCLI at Rutledge and Carpenter streets. Light refreshments will be served.

To register, visit MemorialMedical.com/Events or call 217-788-3333.